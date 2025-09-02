GST on air freight is too high, say exporters

Exporters want to reduce financial burden

Exporters like Kaushal Khakhar from Kay Bee Exports point out that air freight makes up most of their shipping costs, so the high 18% GST really squeezes their budgets.

He and others believe dropping it down to 5%—the same as sea—would ease financial stress without hurting government revenue, since many already claim refunds.

With India hitting $52 billion in farm and fish exports last year (including $6 billion to the US), keeping costs lower could help them compete globally.