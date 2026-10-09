US futures rise as tech rebound eases OpenAI revenue fears
Business
US stock futures got a lift on Friday after tech shares rebounded from a recent dip.
Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.8%, S&P 500 gained 0.4%, and the Dow was up 82 points before markets opened.
Earlier worries about OpenAI's revenue had spooked investors, but things are looking steadier now.
Brent crude falls to $103
Tech stocks picked up thanks to early trading gains and cheaper oil: Brent crude dropped to $103 a barrel.
Bloomberg says OpenAI could still hit $70 billion in annualized revenue this year, which is helping calm nerves around AI spending.
SpaceX also made headlines with a big spectrum buy, boosting shares by 4%, while telecom stocks like AT&T and Verizon fell too.
Overall, markets seem to be shaking off their recent slump with some fresh optimism.