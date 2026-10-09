US futures rise as tech rebound eases OpenAI revenue fears

Tech stocks picked up thanks to early trading gains and cheaper oil: Brent crude dropped to $103 a barrel.

Bloomberg says OpenAI could still hit $70 billion in annualized revenue this year, which is helping calm nerves around AI spending.

SpaceX also made headlines with a big spectrum buy, boosting shares by 4%, while telecom stocks like AT&T and Verizon fell too.

Overall, markets seem to be shaking off their recent slump with some fresh optimism.