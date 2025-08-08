US imposes tariffs on Indian electronics: What's at stake
The US just slapped a 50% tariff on several Indian goods, making it pricier to export certain electronics.
The good news? Smartphones, laptops, tablets, and displays are safe for now—thanks to big investments from Apple and Samsung.
But other gadgets like battery chargers and inverters aren't so lucky; they'll cost a lot more for US buyers.
Last year, India exported $14.6 billion worth of electronics to US
Last year, India sent $14.6 billion worth of electronics to the US. Most of that was smartphones (about $10.5 billion), which dodge the new tariff.
But $4 billion worth of non-smartphone devices now face higher costs—making them less competitive against products from places like Vietnam or Bangladesh.
India risks becoming more dependent on smartphone sales to US
With tariffs squeezing non-smartphone exports, India risks becoming even more dependent on smartphone sales to the US.
This could potentially slow down growth and limit new investments in other parts of its electronics industry—even as government schemes try to boost local manufacturing.