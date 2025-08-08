US imposes tariffs on Indian electronics: What's at stake Business Aug 08, 2025

The US just slapped a 50% tariff on several Indian goods, making it pricier to export certain electronics.

The good news? Smartphones, laptops, tablets, and displays are safe for now—thanks to big investments from Apple and Samsung.

But other gadgets like battery chargers and inverters aren't so lucky; they'll cost a lot more for US buyers.