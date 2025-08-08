US raises tariffs to 50% on Indian imports: Business leaders Business Aug 08, 2025

The US just raised tariffs on Indian products to 50%, reacting to India's oil deals with Russia and turning up the heat between the two countries.

In response, top Indian business leaders like Varun Berry, Harsh Goenka, and Anand Mahindra are rallying behind local brands and calling for better conditions at home to strengthen India's position.