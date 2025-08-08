US raises tariffs to 50% on Indian imports: Business leaders
The US just raised tariffs on Indian products to 50%, reacting to India's oil deals with Russia and turning up the heat between the two countries.
In response, top Indian business leaders like Varun Berry, Harsh Goenka, and Anand Mahindra are rallying behind local brands and calling for better conditions at home to strengthen India's position.
Mahindra, Goenka, Godrej & Goyal rally behind local brands
Business leaders are urging India to be more self-reliant.
Goenka summed it up: "Raise your tariffs—we'll raise our resolve."
Deepinder Goyal wants India to take charge of its own future, while Mahindra is pushing for reforms that attract investment.
Nadir Godrej points out that strong local demand and a skilled workforce give India a real edge right now.
Indian government calls US tariffs 'unfair'
The Indian government called the new US tariffs "unfair" and criticized them as another sign of rising economic tensions between the two nations.
The higher tariffs kick in 21 days from now.