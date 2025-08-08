Restaurant Brands beats sales estimates, but costs hit profits Business Aug 08, 2025

Restaurant Brands International (the company behind Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes) just pulled in $2.41 billion in Q2 2025—more than analysts predicted.

Sales jumped 5.3% overall, with international markets especially strong, up nearly 10%.

But rising wages and supply costs meant net income actually dropped by about a third.