Restaurant Brands beats sales estimates, but costs hit profits
Restaurant Brands International (the company behind Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes) just pulled in $2.41 billion in Q2 2025—more than analysts predicted.
Sales jumped 5.3% overall, with international markets especially strong, up nearly 10%.
But rising wages and supply costs meant net income actually dropped by about a third.
Sales growth for Tim Hortons in Canada
Burger King's international sales grew 4.1%, while Tim Hortons got a boost in Canada (up 3.6%), thanks in part to a new menu item tied to Ryan Reynolds.
In the US, Burger King's $5 value meals helped bring more people through the doors.
RBI optimistic about the rest of the year
Even with profit pressures, RBI is upbeat about the rest of 2025 and expects to top 8% organic growth for the year—helped by significant increases in system-wide sales compared to last year.