US-Iran war risks 2008-like financial crisis: Bank of England Governor

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has warned that the ongoing conflict in Iran could pop the $3 trillion private credit market's bubble, leading to a financial crisis similar to that of 2008. Speaking at a European Parliament hearing, Bailey described the private credit market as "a relatively opaque world" and warned it may be under stress now.

Market dynamics What is the private credit market? The private credit market is a lending system involving non-banking entities like hedge funds, private equity firms, and asset managers. Unlike banks, this sector is unregulated and loans can be secured easily. However, its lack of transparency makes it difficult to determine who is exposed and how risky these loans are. The market currently stands at $3 trillion, up from $2 trillion in 2020.

Market instability Recent high-profile collapses raise concerns The private credit market has recently been marred by high-profile collapses like used-car seller Tricolor Auto and automobile-parts manufacturer First Brands. These incidents involved high-risk, opaque financing and suspected fraud, raising concerns about the stability of the sector. Bailey stressed that there is "quite a bit of catch-up to do in terms of the transparency of these markets."

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Risk factors Potential 'double whammy' scenario Bailey warned about a "double whammy" scenario where volatile markets and loss of confidence in the private credit sector could coincide. He asked, "What if the users and the investors and private credits lose confidence in it, and we get a bigger reaction and what would be the consequences of that?" The Financial Times reported that investors attempted to withdraw over $20 billion from private market funds in Q1 2026, indicating a possible loss of confidence.

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