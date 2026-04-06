US-Iran war: Supply disruptions make summer essentials costlier in India

The ongoing conflict between US -Israel and Iran is set to make the summer season more expensive for Indian consumers. Manufacturers of a wide range of products, from bottled water to air conditioners, are hiking their prices due to cost pressures stemming from the West Asia conflict. The war has disrupted crude oil and gas supplies, leading to increased costs for raw materials and packaging.

Beverage impact Beer manufacturers may see a 20% increase in costs The Brewers Association of India has warned that beer manufacturers are facing a 20% increase in costs due to the conflict. This is mainly because of the disruption in the supply of glass bottles and cans. In case these supplies don't resume, beer makers may have to resort to imports, further pushing up costs.

Water cost Bottled water manufacturers also feeling the heat The Maharashtra Bottled Water Manufacturers Association has announced a price hike of ₹25 per box, due to increased costs of PET resin, plastic bottles, caps, and cardboard boxes. The association's president Vijaysinh Dubbal doesn't expect these costs to stabilize anytime soon. Some beverage giants are holding their prices while local brands like Lahori Zeera have selectively raised theirs.

Advertisement