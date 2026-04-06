US-Iran war: Supply disruptions make summer essentials costlier in India
What's the story
The ongoing conflict between US-Israel and Iran is set to make the summer season more expensive for Indian consumers. Manufacturers of a wide range of products, from bottled water to air conditioners, are hiking their prices due to cost pressures stemming from the West Asia conflict. The war has disrupted crude oil and gas supplies, leading to increased costs for raw materials and packaging.
Beverage impact
Beer manufacturers may see a 20% increase in costs
The Brewers Association of India has warned that beer manufacturers are facing a 20% increase in costs due to the conflict. This is mainly because of the disruption in the supply of glass bottles and cans. In case these supplies don't resume, beer makers may have to resort to imports, further pushing up costs.
Water cost
Bottled water manufacturers also feeling the heat
The Maharashtra Bottled Water Manufacturers Association has announced a price hike of ₹25 per box, due to increased costs of PET resin, plastic bottles, caps, and cardboard boxes. The association's president Vijaysinh Dubbal doesn't expect these costs to stabilize anytime soon. Some beverage giants are holding their prices while local brands like Lahori Zeera have selectively raised theirs.
AC costs
Air conditioner prices to go up soon
Despite weak sales in March due to unseasonal rains, air conditioner manufacturers are considering price hikes. Panasonic Life Solutions India plans a 12-15% increase in a phased manner. Godrej Appliances has already implemented a 5-10% hike across categories since the start of this month. Blue Star, India's second-largest player, is also rolling out a 13% price hike after an earlier 8% increase in March to offset rising material costs.