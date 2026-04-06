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US-Iran war: Supply disruptions make summer essentials costlier in India
Price of bottled water has increased in India

US-Iran war: Supply disruptions make summer essentials costlier in India

By Mudit Dube
Apr 06, 2026
04:26 pm
What's the story

The ongoing conflict between US-Israel and Iran is set to make the summer season more expensive for Indian consumers. Manufacturers of a wide range of products, from bottled water to air conditioners, are hiking their prices due to cost pressures stemming from the West Asia conflict. The war has disrupted crude oil and gas supplies, leading to increased costs for raw materials and packaging.

Beverage impact

Beer manufacturers may see a 20% increase in costs

The Brewers Association of India has warned that beer manufacturers are facing a 20% increase in costs due to the conflict. This is mainly because of the disruption in the supply of glass bottles and cans. In case these supplies don't resume, beer makers may have to resort to imports, further pushing up costs.

Water cost

Bottled water manufacturers also feeling the heat

The Maharashtra Bottled Water Manufacturers Association has announced a price hike of ₹25 per box, due to increased costs of PET resin, plastic bottles, caps, and cardboard boxes. The association's president Vijaysinh Dubbal doesn't expect these costs to stabilize anytime soon. Some beverage giants are holding their prices while local brands like Lahori Zeera have selectively raised theirs.

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AC costs

Air conditioner prices to go up soon

Despite weak sales in March due to unseasonal rains, air conditioner manufacturers are considering price hikes. Panasonic Life Solutions India plans a 12-15% increase in a phased manner. Godrej Appliances has already implemented a 5-10% hike across categories since the start of this month. Blue Star, India's second-largest player, is also rolling out a 13% price hike after an earlier 8% increase in March to offset rising material costs.

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