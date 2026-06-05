US job market adds 172,000 in May, unemployment steady 4.3%
Business
The US job market stayed strong in May, adding 172,000 new jobs, way more than the 80,000 many expected.
Unemployment held steady at 4.3%, even with inflation and global tensions in the mix.
Plus, job numbers for March and April got a nice boost after being revised upward.
Kevin Warsh faces Fed policy tradeoffs
Most of those new jobs came from private companies, though information and natural resources didn't see much action.
Job openings hit 7.6 million in April, showing there's still plenty of demand out there.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged this month as it tries to balance fighting inflation with keeping the economy growing, definitely a tricky spot for their new chair, Kevin Warsh.