US jobless claims rise slightly as Fed holds rates
Jobless claims in the US rose slightly last week to 210,000 (right in line with what experts expected) while continuing claims actually dropped a bit.
The Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates unchanged for now, as it keeps an eye on rising inflation risks driven by higher oil prices linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Fed's next big decision comes at a future scheduled meeting
Oil has jumped over 30% since late February due to tensions between the U.S.-Israel alliance and Iran, pushing inflation forecasts higher.
Meanwhile, job growth has slowed, averaging just 18,000 new private sector jobs a month, thanks in part to import tariffs and tighter immigration rules.
Unemployment nudged up to 4.4% in February, so while things are mostly steady, there are still some bumps ahead.
The Fed's next big decision comes at a future scheduled meeting.