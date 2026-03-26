US jobless claims rise slightly as Fed holds rates

Fed's next big decision comes at a future scheduled meeting

Oil has jumped over 30% since late February due to tensions between the U.S.-Israel alliance and Iran, pushing inflation forecasts higher.

Meanwhile, job growth has slowed, averaging just 18,000 new private sector jobs a month, thanks in part to import tariffs and tighter immigration rules.

Unemployment nudged up to 4.4% in February, so while things are mostly steady, there are still some bumps ahead.

The Fed's next big decision comes at a future scheduled meeting.