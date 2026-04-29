US judge asks Elon Musk and OpenAI to curb posts Business Apr 29, 2026

A US judge has asked Elon Musk and OpenAI leaders to dial down their posts on X and other platforms while their court battle plays out.

This comes after Musk publicly called out OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, saying the company lost its way, which only fueled more drama online.

The judge wants everyone to keep things calm and focus on sorting it all out in court.