US judge asks Elon Musk and OpenAI to curb posts
Business
A US judge has asked Elon Musk and OpenAI leaders to dial down their posts on X and other platforms while their court battle plays out.
This comes after Musk publicly called out OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, saying the company lost its way, which only fueled more drama online.
The judge wants everyone to keep things calm and focus on sorting it all out in court.
Musk alleges OpenAI abandoned nonprofit mission
Musk claims OpenAI ditched its original nonprofit mission after teaming up with Microsoft for big money.
Now, jurors will dig into old messages and hear from key players to figure out if OpenAI actually strayed from its founding values.
The judge even suggested a "clean slate" approach so everyone can zero in on what really matters.