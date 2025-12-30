US lets Samsung and SK Hynix keep sending chip gear to China

Until now, these companies could import US equipment into China without much paperwork. Starting January 2026, they'll need a yearly license instead. The goal? Let business continue but still limit how much advanced tech ends up in China—while trying not to mess up the global chip supply chain.

Why everyone's watching this move

Samsung and SK Hynix rely heavily on China as a key production base for their memory chips—a big deal since demand is booming thanks to AI data centers.

Chip prices have already shot up because supply's tight.

This licensing decision could seriously shape where the chip market goes next, especially after all the export drama in recent years.