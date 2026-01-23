US markets close lower as Intel stumbles on weak outlook
Business
US stock markets slipped on Friday, January 23, 2026, with the Dow down 342 points and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ending slightly lower.
The main culprit? Intel's shares took a big hit after the company issued weak guidance.
Why does this matter?
Intel's stock dropped over 13% after it issued weak guidance and reported a quarterly loss.
This isn't just about one company—when a tech giant like Intel struggles, it can shake up confidence across the whole market.
What else is happening?
With stocks looking shaky, investors rushed to safer bets like gold and silver.
Gold shot above $4,940 and silver jumped over 3%, showing how quickly people move their money when things feel uncertain.