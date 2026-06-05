US military awards $159 million to Hermeus for supersonic Quarterhorse

Hermeus eyes loyal wingman role

Hermeus wants the Quarterhorse to be more than just fast: it could fly alongside fighter jets as a "Loyal Wingman" or even go solo as a strike aircraft.

Engineers are studying replacing aluminum with steel for extra durability and adding smart design tweaks like spike inlets to handle wild aerodynamic forces.

As CEO AJ Piplica puts it, they're out to prove supersonic tech can give the military a real edge in action.