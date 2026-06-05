US military awards $159 million to Hermeus for supersonic Quarterhorse
The US military just gave Hermeus another $159 million to help build the Quarterhorse, a new supersonic plane aiming to pick up where the legendary SR-71 Blackbird left off.
The latest prototype has already hit Mach 1.21, and this fresh funding is all about pushing it faster, focusing on propulsion, thermal management, and power generation, at crazy speeds.
Hermeus eyes loyal wingman role
Hermeus wants the Quarterhorse to be more than just fast: it could fly alongside fighter jets as a "Loyal Wingman" or even go solo as a strike aircraft.
Engineers are studying replacing aluminum with steel for extra durability and adding smart design tweaks like spike inlets to handle wild aerodynamic forces.
As CEO AJ Piplica puts it, they're out to prove supersonic tech can give the military a real edge in action.