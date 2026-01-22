US natural gas prices surge nearly 60% in 3 days

Why it matters: storage lows, coal comeback, and energy stress

With storage levels dropping below normal and exports running high, supply isn't keeping up with demand.

Utilities are even switching back to coal because it's cheaper right now.

On top of that, the cold weather and booming AI data centers are putting extra pressure on electricity grids—especially in regions like PJM where power costs are spiking.

Even though oil prices have stayed steady, this gas price jump is a reminder that energy markets can get wild fast when weather and tech needs collide.