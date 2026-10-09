US pauses PERM program, affecting Indian IT workers' green cards

While only a small percentage of recent PERM applications came from these firms, the suspension could push some H-1B visa holders to leave the US once their visas run out.

Companies are responding by hiring more locally and exploring new talent hubs outside the US think India, Mexico, or Canada.

As expert Avinash Vashistha points out, with AI changing how teams work globally, companies may not need as many people on-site in the future anyway.