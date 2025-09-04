US raises aluminum tariffs to 50%: Indian manufacturers seek review
India's aluminum manufacturers want the government to review import duties and trade deals after the US hiked tariffs on aluminum imports to 50%.
ALEMAI President Jitendra Chopra pointed out that, despite having a capacity of three million tons, India uses less than half and ends up importing over 1.5 million tons because cheaper, duty-free aluminum floods in under current trade agreements.
Update FTAs, import duties to lower production costs: Chopra
Chopra believes boosting local aluminum use—especially in infrastructure, automotive, and renewable energy—could help India handle global changes like the US tariff hike.
He says updating FTAs and import duties would lower production costs and make Indian companies more competitive worldwide.
Right now, the industry faces tough challenges like high raw material prices and rising imports.