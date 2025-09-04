US raises aluminum tariffs to 50%: Indian manufacturers seek review Business Sep 04, 2025

India's aluminum manufacturers want the government to review import duties and trade deals after the US hiked tariffs on aluminum imports to 50%.

ALEMAI President Jitendra Chopra pointed out that, despite having a capacity of three million tons, India uses less than half and ends up importing over 1.5 million tons because cheaper, duty-free aluminum floods in under current trade agreements.