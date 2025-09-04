US trade deficit widens to $78.3 billion in July Business Sep 04, 2025

The US trade deficit grew to $78.3 billion in July, up 32.5% from June and bigger than experts expected.

This happened mostly because Americans bought more imported goods—especially computers and tech equipment—than before.

The growing gap could make it tougher for the economy to grow this quarter, since the US is importing more than it's exporting.