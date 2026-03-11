US stock market: Dow drops 325 points, oil prices spike Business Mar 11, 2026

The US stock market had a bumpy start on Wednesday, while the Dow dropped 325 points and the S&P 500 slipped a bit, and tech-heavy Nasdaq managed a slight gain.

The main reason? Oil prices shot up thanks to rising tensions between Iran and Israel, plus attacks near the Strait of Hormuz that raised worries about global supply.