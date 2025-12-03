US stocks bounce back; Bitcoin rockets past $90K
After a rocky start to the week, US stock markets closed higher on Tuesday.
The Dow climbed 180 points, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also notching small gains.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin shot up over 7%, reclaiming its spot above $90,000.
Why does this matter?
If you're following markets or crypto, it's been a wild ride. Crypto's big rebound—Bitcoin leading the way and coins like Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano jumping too—helped calm nerves after Monday's sell-off.
Investors are now waiting for key economic data and watching rising global tensions: think new inflation numbers coming soon and news of US talks with Russia plus Trump's threats of strikes in Venezuela.
What's behind the moves?
A mix of things: Crypto's surge boosted confidence across riskier assets like stocks.
At the same time, everyone's bracing for fresh economic reports that could shape what the Federal Reserve does next week—and keeping an eye on global headlines that could shake things up again.