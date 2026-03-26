US stocks fall, oil prices soar amid Iran tensions
US stocks took a hit and oil prices jumped on Thursday (March 26, 2026), all thanks to rising tensions with Iran.
The Dow dropped 250 points (about 0.5%), while Brent crude shot up to $106.64 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate climbed nearly 4% to $93.83.
The big reason? Ongoing conflict in Iran and Tehran blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil shipments.
What does the market say?
Iran just rejected a US peace plan, and President Trump warned them to "get serious soon."
With more US troops heading to the Middle East, worries about a bigger conflict are growing.
Analysts say the S&P 500 is close to key support levels, so markets could get even shakier if things don't calm down soon.
Everyone's watching closely, hoping for some good news that might steady both oil prices and the markets.