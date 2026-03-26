US stocks fall, oil prices soar amid Iran tensions

What does the market say?

Iran just rejected a US peace plan, and President Trump warned them to "get serious soon."

With more US troops heading to the Middle East, worries about a bigger conflict are growing.

Analysts say the S&P 500 is close to key support levels, so markets could get even shakier if things don't calm down soon.

Everyone's watching closely, hoping for some good news that might steady both oil prices and the markets.