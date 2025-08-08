US stocks rise as tariffs on imports come into effect

Despite all the trade drama, Wall Street's feeling upbeat. Hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut are high, especially after Apple announced a massive $100 billion push for US manufacturing. Companies like DoorDash and Duolingo also crushed their earnings forecasts, giving investors more reasons to stay positive.

US economy holding its own against tariff pressures

Even with a small rise in unemployment claims, US productivity is stronger than expected—so the economy seems to be holding its own against tariff pressures.

Plus, these new tariffs were less harsh than feared and already baked into market expectations.

Globally, moves like the Bank of England's rate cut show everyone's watching growth closely, but markets abroad are holding steady too.