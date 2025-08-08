Next Article
Yezdi Nagporewalla to continue as KPMG India's CEO
Yezdi Nagporewalla is set to lead KPMG in India for another three years, starting February 2027.
The firm's top board and partners are backing him, aiming to keep things steady and focused on growth as the business landscape keeps shifting.
Nagporewalla's reappointment aims to boost client value and culture
According to Ajay Mehra, KPMG India's Non-Executive Chairman, Nagporewalla has done a solid job building client relationships so far.
With his reappointment, he'll keep pushing new ideas and strengthening the team's expertise—all part of helping clients get more value and keeping the company culture strong as KPMG grows.