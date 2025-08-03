Next Article
US stocks set to close week at record highs
Wall Street is having a moment—nearly 300 S&P 500 companies just posted almost 10% profit growth, easily beating earlier predictions.
Even with trade tensions in the background, stocks like Disney, McDonald's, and Caterpillar are about to report results that could push the Dow even higher.
AI's impact on earnings
A huge 81% of S&P 500 companies beat analyst expectations this quarter, with AI-focused giants like Microsoft and Meta leading the charge.
Their strong results have analysts feeling upbeat about tech's future—and while some ups and downs are expected soon, most believe these AI-driven gains could keep powering the market forward.