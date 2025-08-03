Musk's Tesla accused of stiffing contractors, leaving them unpaid Business Aug 03, 2025

Elon Musk's way of running Tesla has left many small contractors unpaid and in serious financial trouble.

One Gigafactory contractor summed it up: "His goal is to run through everything now - he doesn't care what or who that impacts - to save the future of the world."

In Texas alone, Tesla racked up over $110 million in lien filings over five years—with $24 million still unpaid.