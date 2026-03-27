US stocks tumble as oil prices spike, yields rise

Higher oil and rising Treasury yields

Oil prices shot up after Iran tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments: Brent crude hit $101.89 per barrel.

President Trump said talks are ongoing and military action is on hold for now, but investors are still uneasy.

Higher oil and rising Treasury yields (now at 4.43%) are making loans and mortgages pricier, adding to economic worries worldwide.