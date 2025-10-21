US tariffs on Canadian imports raise housing costs Business Oct 21, 2025

Building a home in the US just got a lot more expensive, thanks to new tariffs on key materials like cabinets, timber, and wooden furniture.

One homeowner, Anthony Cabrera, saw his budget jump from $300k to $450k because of rising prices—even though he finished building before the tariffs officially kicked in this week.

His experience is now pretty common for anyone trying to build or renovate a home.