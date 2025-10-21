US tariffs on Canadian imports raise housing costs
Building a home in the US just got a lot more expensive, thanks to new tariffs on key materials like cabinets, timber, and wooden furniture.
One homeowner, Anthony Cabrera, saw his budget jump from $300k to $450k because of rising prices—even though he finished building before the tariffs officially kicked in this week.
His experience is now pretty common for anyone trying to build or renovate a home.
Tariffs add to existing pressures in housing market
These tariffs add to earlier tariffs on steel and copper, making it harder for builders and businesses to keep prices down.
Economists warn this could make the US housing market's challenges even worse.
Companies like IKEA may have to raise prices, and some furniture makers say they're already passing costs onto customers.
Still, folks like Cabrera are concerned about rising prices and budget control despite the tough market.