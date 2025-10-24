US tariffs on Indian goods threaten Kashmir's carpet industry
Kashmir's iconic carpet makers are in trouble after the US doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50% this August.
With the US buying nearly 60% of India's handmade carpets, artisans like Gulzar Ahmad Bhat are struggling to make ends meet and many are leaving the craft.
The industry supports about 400,000 jobs in Kashmir, so this hit feels personal for a lot of families.
Local exporters fear they might lose their markets
Since the tariff hike, exports fell by over 16% in September alone, forcing businesses to cut jobs and pause their growth plans. This comes just ahead of their busiest export season.
Unsold carpets are piling up and old weaving skills could disappear as more workers leave.
While New Delhi is trying to help with new markets and incentives, local exporters worry these fixes might not come fast enough.