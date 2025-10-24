US tariffs on Indian goods threaten Kashmir's carpet industry

Local exporters fear they might lose their markets

Since the tariff hike, exports fell by over 16% in September alone, forcing businesses to cut jobs and pause their growth plans. This comes just ahead of their busiest export season.

Unsold carpets are piling up and old weaving skills could disappear as more workers leave.

While New Delhi is trying to help with new markets and incentives, local exporters worry these fixes might not come fast enough.