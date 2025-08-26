US tariffs on Indian imports could slow India's growth

Analysts warn of job losses, GDP hit

Analysts warn sectors like textiles, seafood, and jewelry could take a big hit—possibly costing jobs and shaving up to 1% off India's GDP growth in 2024.

To help soften the blow for exporters, the government is prepping a $2.8 billion aid package.

Meanwhile, officials like S. Jaishankar are defending India's oil deals with Russia and looking for ways to keep the economy steady despite rising tensions with the US.