US tech firms accused of 'discriminating' against local hires
Some major US tech companies are being called out for allegedly tweaking their hiring process to favor H-1B visa candidates.
Instead of the standard recruitment process, certain job postings now send applicants to immigration or "global mobility" teams.
Amid ongoing tech layoffs, there are calls for reforms, with critics arguing these practices could hurt local job seekers.
Groups like Jobs. Now say these new hiring tactics—seen at places like OpenAI, Instacart, and Udemy—are making it harder for Americans to land jobs and making things less transparent overall.
The debate has even led some former officials to suggest banning the H-1B program entirely.
All this comes as more college grads face unemployment, putting extra spotlight on how fair—and open—the system really is right now.