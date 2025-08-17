US tech firms accused of 'discriminating' against local hires

Critics say changes could hurt local job seekers

Groups like Jobs. Now say these new hiring tactics—seen at places like OpenAI, Instacart, and Udemy—are making it harder for Americans to land jobs and making things less transparent overall.

The debate has even led some former officials to suggest banning the H-1B program entirely.

All this comes as more college grads face unemployment, putting extra spotlight on how fair—and open—the system really is right now.