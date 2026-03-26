US VC firm QED to invest $300 million in Indian startups
QED Investors, a U.S.-based venture capital firm, is committing to deploy $250-300 million in Indian startups over the next two fund cycles.
This signals real confidence in India's startup scene, where QED already has more than half of its Asia-Pacific investments.
The move highlights India's growing reputation as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.
QED's focus areas and Patil's insights
Sandeep Patil from QED says he's excited about the surge in tech IPOs and how more people are jumping into public markets, making it easier for investors to see returns.
QED is especially interested in AI-powered fintech and "India-built, global-first" ventures that use India's digital strengths like Aadhaar and UPI.
They're backing founders who can navigate both local rules and global opportunities.