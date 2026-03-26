US VC firm QED to invest $300 million in Indian startups

QED's focus areas and Patil's insights

Sandeep Patil from QED says he's excited about the surge in tech IPOs and how more people are jumping into public markets, making it easier for investors to see returns.

QED is especially interested in AI-powered fintech and "India-built, global-first" ventures that use India's digital strengths like Aadhaar and UPI.

They're backing founders who can navigate both local rules and global opportunities.