V Anantha Nageswaran says India's 2026-27 growth cut to 6.6%

Inflation 5% to 6% amid CAD

Inflation is now expected to land between 5% and 6% in fiscal 2026-27, slightly higher than earlier hopes, thanks to unpredictable oil prices and uncertain monsoons.

The current account deficit (basically how much more India imports than it exports) could also widen to as much as 2.5% of GDP, meaning India may need up to $120 billion from abroad.

To handle these challenges, the government is working on ways to keep foreign investment steady.