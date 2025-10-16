No mercy for suppliers of low-quality materials, warns Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has warned suppliers of low-quality materials that they will be blacklisted. Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry's Indian Railway Equipment Exhibition 2025, he said there would be "absolutely no mercy" for those supplying substandard equipment. The minister urged the track equipment industry to revamp its processes and improve manufacturing, quality control, material selection, and procurement, among other areas.

High-speed focus World-class indigenous capacity needed Vaishnaw stressed the need for world-class indigenous capacity as India moves toward building high-speed dedicated passenger corridors. He said the ministry aims to construct around 7,000km of such corridors by 2047, with speeds up to 350km/h. The minister called on equipment manufacturers to enhance their processes in line with these ambitious plans.

Train upgrades Next-gen improvements in Vande Bharat trains Vaishnaw also called for next-generation improvements in Vande Bharat trains to match global standards. He said toilets, seats, and the workmanship of coaches need to be improved significantly. The minister announced plans to develop Amrit Bharat 3.0 using push-pull technology for long-distance journeys and spoke about continuing with Kavach 4.0 while developing Kavach 5.0 for high speeds of up to 280km/h.