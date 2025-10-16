Nestle India posts profit of ₹1,029 crore

Revenue for the quarter grew 11% to ₹5,644 crore

Revenue for the quarter grew 11% to ₹5,644 crore, a big leap compared to last year's sluggish 1.3% growth.

What changed? More people in cities are spending, helped by higher disposable incomes as inflation cooled and taxes dropped.

Nestle's results also reflect a broader comeback in urban markets, with other brands like Hindustan Unilever and ITC seeing similar trends.