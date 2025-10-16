Next Article
Nestle India posts profit of ₹1,029 crore
Nestle India saw a small bump in its profit, reaching ₹1,029 crore for the three months ended September 30.
The boost came mainly from strong urban demand for favorites like Maggi noodles and Nescafe coffee.
Investors seemed happy too—Nestle's shares rose 2.4% after the news.
Revenue for the quarter grew 11% to ₹5,644 crore, a big leap compared to last year's sluggish 1.3% growth.
What changed? More people in cities are spending, helped by higher disposable incomes as inflation cooled and taxes dropped.
Nestle's results also reflect a broader comeback in urban markets, with other brands like Hindustan Unilever and ITC seeing similar trends.