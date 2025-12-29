Next Article
VB-G RAM G Act: A fresh push for rural jobs
Business
India just rolled out the VB-G RAM G Act, replacing the old MGNREGA scheme to give rural employment a much-needed boost.
Signed off by President Droupadi Murmu on December 21, this new law comes after MGNREGA helped 5.78 crore households find work in FY25 alone.
What's new and why it matters
The act aims to offer more days of work per family and shrink the gap between jobs needed and jobs given—something that's been a challenge for years.
It's expanding job options, focusing on things like water security and climate-friendly projects.
Plus, with biometric authentication and digital monitoring, payment processes should be smoother (and fairer) across states.
The hope? Better infrastructure in villages—and maybe even a little boost to the local economy.