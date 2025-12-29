VB-G RAM G Act: A fresh push for rural jobs

What's new and why it matters

The act aims to offer more days of work per family and shrink the gap between jobs needed and jobs given—something that's been a challenge for years.

It's expanding job options, focusing on things like water security and climate-friendly projects.

Plus, with biometric authentication and digital monitoring, payment processes should be smoother (and fairer) across states.

The hope? Better infrastructure in villages—and maybe even a little boost to the local economy.