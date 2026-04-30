Vedanta net profit up 92% to ₹6,698cr in March quarter

Vedanta EBITDA reaches record ₹18,447cr

The company set new records across the board: EBITDA reached an all-time high of ₹18,447 crore (up 59%), and margins improved to 44%.

Return on capital also climbed to a best-ever 32%. Plus, Vedanta's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio dropped to its lowest in over three years.

CFO Ajay Goel said the quarter marks a "defining point" for Vedanta and a clear positioning for the next phase of growth.