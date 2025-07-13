Next Article
Vedanta's political donations to BJP quadruple in FY25
Vedanta Ltd has seriously boosted its political donations this year, giving ₹97 crore to the BJP—almost four times what they gave last year.
Their total political funding for FY25 reached ₹157 crore, marking a major jump from last year's ₹97 crore.
Congress sees major drop in funding
While Congress saw its share drop sharply from ₹49 crore to just ₹10 crore, regional parties like Biju Janata Dal and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha got a boost, receiving ₹25 crore and ₹20 crore each.
Vedanta also increased payments to its parent company as part of their business strategy.