Wyndham Hotels targets major expansion in India

Wyndham's bet on India's tourism potential

Wyndham just partnered with Cygnett Hotels & Resorts to launch La Quinta by Wyndham and Registry Collection Hotels in India.

They're hoping these additions will help make travel here easier and even more appealing—especially if things like visas and direct flights get simpler.

The company's betting on India's huge tourism potential, with plans that could make exploring the country a lot more fun for everyone.