Wyndham Hotels targets major expansion in India
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is making a big move in India, planning to open over 50 new hotels soon.
This will boost their current lineup (like Ramada) and bring fresh brands into the mix.
Company leaders Rahool Macarius and Dimitris Manikis say they're aiming for more than 100 Wyndham hotels across the country.
Wyndham's bet on India's tourism potential
Wyndham just partnered with Cygnett Hotels & Resorts to launch La Quinta by Wyndham and Registry Collection Hotels in India.
They're hoping these additions will help make travel here easier and even more appealing—especially if things like visas and direct flights get simpler.
The company's betting on India's huge tourism potential, with plans that could make exploring the country a lot more fun for everyone.