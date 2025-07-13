IPL valuation soars to $18.5 billion, a 12.9% increase

RCB has overtaken CSK and MI to become the league's most valuable franchise at $269 million, thanks to their first-ever IPL trophy and a surge in fan support. CSK and MI still hold strong, but RCB is enjoying its moment.

How IPL's efficiency keeps it huge

Even after a short pause in May due to global tensions, the IPL bounced back without missing a beat.

Teams earn ₹650-700 crore each season, with salary caps keeping things fair.

Plus, using BCCI stadiums keeps costs lower than leagues like the EPL or NBA—making IPL both huge and efficient.