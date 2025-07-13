Next Article
IPL valuation soars to $18.5 billion, a 12.9% increase
The IPL just got even bigger, reaching a massive $18.5 billion valuation this year—a 12.9% jump from 2024.
The league's brand value is also up to $3.9 billion, fueled by record-breaking media deals and sponsorships.
RCB dethrones CSK, MI to become most valuable franchise
RCB has overtaken CSK and MI to become the league's most valuable franchise at $269 million, thanks to their first-ever IPL trophy and a surge in fan support.
CSK and MI still hold strong, but RCB is enjoying its moment.
How IPL's efficiency keeps it huge
Even after a short pause in May due to global tensions, the IPL bounced back without missing a beat.
Teams earn ₹650-700 crore each season, with salary caps keeping things fair.
Plus, using BCCI stadiums keeps costs lower than leagues like the EPL or NBA—making IPL both huge and efficient.