Next Article
Market cap of top firms plummets by ₹2.07 lakh crore
India's 10 largest companies together lost over ₹2 lakh crore in market value last week, matching a dip in the BSE Sensex.
TCS and Bharti Airtel saw the steepest drops, while only Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever managed to buck the trend and grow.
TCS, Bharti Airtel among top losers; HUL gains
TCS's value fell by ₹56,279 crore after its quarterly results disappointed investors. Bharti Airtel dropped by ₹54,484 crore, with Reliance Industries also losing big.
On a brighter note, Hindustan Unilever gained ₹42,363 crore—helped by Priya Nair becoming its first female CEO—and Bajaj Finance was up too.
It was a tough week overall for most big names like Infosys and ICICI Bank.