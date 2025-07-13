Market cap of top firms plummets by ₹2.07 lakh crore

TCS, Bharti Airtel among top losers; HUL gains

TCS's value fell by ₹56,279 crore after its quarterly results disappointed investors. Bharti Airtel dropped by ₹54,484 crore, with Reliance Industries also losing big.

On a brighter note, Hindustan Unilever gained ₹42,363 crore—helped by Priya Nair becoming its first female CEO—and Bajaj Finance was up too.

It was a tough week overall for most big names like Infosys and ICICI Bank.