India's semiconductor strategy to reduce chip imports Business Jul 13, 2025

India is making big moves in semiconductors—think less reliance on imported chips (potentially saving $10-20 billion), and more homegrown innovation.

According to McKinsey, India is currently among the world's top three spots for chip design, thanks to its huge talent pool and buzzing start-up scene.

The experts say teaming up with global tech leaders could really help India climb higher in the chip game.