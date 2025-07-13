Trump threatens major tariff hike on 23 nations

EU and Mexico have called the plan unfair

This move puts serious pressure on major US trading partners to cut individual deals fast or face higher costs.

The EU and Mexico have called the plan unfair but are open to talking; Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized her country's right to handle its own border issues.

The EU worries these tariffs could mess with supply chains and hit businesses and shoppers hard.

Oddly, even though Mexico has seized more fentanyl than Canada, it gets a lower tariff—which could create tension with close allies just as global trade talks are already complicated.