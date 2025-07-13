Amazon accused of anti-union tactics in Canada

Amazon plans to appeal

The board also criticized Amazon's constant anti-union messaging around the workplace.

Amazon says its messages were just "factual," and claims extra hiring was routine, but some workers testified there wasn't enough work during that time.

Amazon plans to appeal, arguing employees' choices are being ignored.

This isn't just a one-off—similar issues have popped up at US warehouses and after union wins in Quebec, raising bigger questions about how Amazon handles unions.