Amazon accused of anti-union tactics in Canada
Amazon's Delta, BC warehouse is in the spotlight after a Canadian labor board said the company tried to block union efforts by hiring lots of new workers—making it harder for unions to gain support.
Because of this, the board ruled that workers could form a union without a regular vote, calling out Amazon for creating an unfair environment.
Amazon plans to appeal
The board also criticized Amazon's constant anti-union messaging around the workplace.
Amazon says its messages were just "factual," and claims extra hiring was routine, but some workers testified there wasn't enough work during that time.
Amazon plans to appeal, arguing employees' choices are being ignored.
This isn't just a one-off—similar issues have popped up at US warehouses and after union wins in Quebec, raising bigger questions about how Amazon handles unions.