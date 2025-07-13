SpaceX pumps $2 billion into Musk's xAI startup
SpaceX has invested $2 billion in xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup, as part of a massive $5 billion funding round.
This comes after xAI merged with X (formerly Twitter), pushing the combined company's value to a whopping $113 billion.
xAI's focus on advanced AI tech
xAI builds advanced AI tech like the Grok chatbot, which already helps out with Starlink customer support and is eyed for future integration into Tesla's Optimus robots.
By integrating Grok into X, Musk is aiming for a unified AI experience across his companies—think SpaceX, Tesla, and X all working together.
Investors are betting big on xAI to compete with OpenAI
This huge cash boost shows investors are betting big on xAI to compete with giants like OpenAI.
With its new valuation and fresh funding, xAI looks ready to push the boundaries of what AI can do across Musk's universe of companies.