Sweat equity: Indian corporates boost workplace sports
Forget boring team-building exercises—Indian companies are turning to sports like pickleball to boost workplace vibes and help leaders connect with their teams.
Big names like Myntra, PepsiCo, and RPG Raychem are adding courts and organizing tournaments, making work feel a little more fun and a lot more social.
From Myntra to Swiggy, pickleball is taking over corporate India
Myntra now has its own pickleball courts for employees, while Picklebay has exploded from 15 to 50+ corporate clients in just two months.
Their goal? Get 5,000 people playing through leagues and masterclasses.
Swiggy's also getting in on the action—teaming up with cricketer Rishabh Pant to co-own Mumbai Pickle Power in the World Pickleball League.
Demand from younger staff at Mindspace has been huge
RPG Group is all about "Hello Happiness" with regular sports events and an annual sports day.
Mindspace Business Parks REIT is seeing huge demand from younger staff for workplace championships—over 1,000 employees from 80 companies have already joined in at their Mumbai pickleball courts.
Turns out, a little friendly competition goes a long way at work!