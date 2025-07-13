Sweat equity: Indian corporates boost workplace sports

From Myntra to Swiggy, pickleball is taking over corporate India

Myntra now has its own pickleball courts for employees, while Picklebay has exploded from 15 to 50+ corporate clients in just two months.

Their goal? Get 5,000 people playing through leagues and masterclasses.

Swiggy's also getting in on the action—teaming up with cricketer Rishabh Pant to co-own Mumbai Pickle Power in the World Pickleball League.