Bill Gates's philanthropy causes $51 billion net worth drop

Gates is donating 99% of his wealth

Even with this huge drop, Gates isn't backing down on charity.

In May 2025, he shared plans to donate 99% of his wealth over the next 20 years and close the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation by 2045.

Since it started in 2000, the foundation has already given more than $100 billion to global causes.

Bloomberg even adjusted its rankings to reflect how much he's pledged—showing how big giving can really shake up billionaire lists.