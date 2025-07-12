X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns amidst challenges

Linda Yaccarino has resigned as CEO of X, the platform once known as Twitter, after two years at the helm. She joined in 2023 to help steady the company for Elon Musk, especially as it faced advertiser boycotts and public controversies.

Yaccarino pushed to turn X into an "everything app," rolling out features like Community Notes and starting work on X Money.

But ad revenue is still only about half of what it was before Musk took over.

Yaccarino was Musk's first permanent CEO pick after his 2022 takeover.

Her main job: rebuild trust with advertisers and keep things stable while carrying out Musk's big plans for X.