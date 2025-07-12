ED confiscates properties worth ₹762 crore in PACL scam

PACL scam details

PACL promised land deals but funneled investor money into personal luxuries and overseas properties instead.

The CBI has booked PACL founder Nirmal Singh Bhangoo and others for fraud and cheating, while the ED's actions are under anti-money laundering laws.

Bhangoo's son-in-law Harsatinder Pal Hayer was arrested in March 2025 for moving funds through shell companies in Kolkata and Dubai to make illegal money look legit.