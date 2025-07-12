Trump announces new tariffs for Mexico, EU
Donald Trump just announced a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the European Union, starting August 1, 2025.
He says the move is all about tackling the fentanyl crisis in the US, blaming Mexican drug cartels for letting the problem grow.
In a letter to Mexico's president, Trump made it clear he's frustrated with how things have been handled.
Companies could dodge extra costs by moving production to US
Even though Trump called the US-Mexico trade relationship "strong," he warned that these new tariffs will apply even if goods are rerouted through other countries.
He suggested that companies could dodge the extra costs by moving their production to the US—promising quicker approvals if they do.
Trump also told Mexico not to hit back with their own tariffs, saying that would only bring more penalties from Washington.