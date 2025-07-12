Blinkit overhauls seller model for direct sales

Starting September 1, 2025, Blinkit, the quick delivery app owned by Eternal Ltd, the parent company of Zomato, will move to an inventory-led model. Instead of just connecting buyers and sellers, Blinkit will now buy products from sellers and sell directly to customers—basically taking more control over what's in stock.

Benefits for sellers Sellers won't have to juggle multiple GST registrations or FSSAI licenses anymore. With Blinkit handling inventory, taxes, and logistics under one roof, compliance gets a lot easier.

Sellers can focus on picking the right products while keeping control over pricing and deals.

Important dates Sellers need to opt in by July 30 or their listings get blocked.

Inventory moves over to Blinkit's system by August 31, with final settlements done by September 3.