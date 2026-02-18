Vervesemi raises $10 million to push into Asian and US markets
Noida-based Vervesemi just raised $10 million in Series A funding, led by Ashish Kacholia and Unicorn India Ventures, with support from Roots Ventures and others.
The cash will help them ramp up their machine learning-powered analog ICs and push into Asian and US markets.
The startup's focus and offerings
Started in 2017 by Rakesh Malik and Pratap Narayan Singh, Vervesemi builds high-performance analog and mixed-signal chips for everything from cars to industrial applications.
Their tech uses machine learning-enabled architectures to improve reliability, yield, and system-level performance—basically, making electronics more reliable even in tough conditions.
They've built over 140 IP blocks and 25 chip variants used in sectors like space, defense, smart energy, and motor control.
Recent developments and partnerships
Vervesemi recently launched motor control chips for EVs, drones, and automation. They have partnerships with Samsung SAFE and UMC IP.
The new funds should help them scale up fast.