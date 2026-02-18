Vervesemi raises $10 million to push into Asian and US markets

The startup's focus and offerings

Started in 2017 by Rakesh Malik and Pratap Narayan Singh, Vervesemi builds high-performance analog and mixed-signal chips for everything from cars to industrial applications.

Their tech uses machine learning-enabled architectures to improve reliability, yield, and system-level performance—basically, making electronics more reliable even in tough conditions.

They've built over 140 IP blocks and 25 chip variants used in sectors like space, defense, smart energy, and motor control.